Everything You Need to Know About ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed and makes his directorial debut with Creed III. Here’s all our coverage of the latest installment in the Creed franchise and how it stacks up against the other Creed and Rocky movies.
- Stream
Mar 1, 2023, 12:38pm EST
March 7
The ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ Pound-for-Pound Fighter Ranking
With ‘Creed III’ in the books, it’s time to assess the greatest boxers in the ‘Rocky’ universe and see how they stack up
March 6
The ‘Rocky’ Movies Have Only Ever Been As Good As Their Bad Guys
And while ‘Creed III’ features a well-drawn, menacing adversary in Jonathan Majors’s Dame Anderson, it doesn’t utilize him enough
March 3
The ‘Creed’ Franchise Has Stepped Out of Rocky’s Shadow at Last
With Sylvester Stallone removed from the equation, ‘Creed III’ is the sternest test yet of Adonis Creed’s appeal—and a new challenge for first-time director Michael B. Jordan
March 3
‘Creed III’ and the Top 10 Boxing Movies
Sean and Amanda discuss Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut and the third movie in the Adonis Creed story
March 1
Jonathan Majors’s Time Is Now
Just two months into 2023, Majors has already come crashing into franchises like ‘Creed’ and ‘Ant-Man’—as well as Sundance, for good measure. And in each role the actor shines with tools he says he’s gained from poetry, his family, and yes, even clown class.