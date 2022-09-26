Everything You Need to Know About ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The movie that has dominated headlines and Twitter conspiracies for months has finally arrived! Our writers at The Ringer have gathered to break down the most interesting aspects of Don’t Worry Darling. We discuss how controversy impacts box office numbers, that twist ending, and whether the movie lived up to the drama surrounding its press run. Check out all the coverage for Don’t Worry Darling now!
Filed under:
- Stream
Sep 7, 2022, 7:00pm EDT
-
September 26
The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Exit Survey
Did Harry Styles do a good job? Did the movie make sense? Was there any way it was going to transcend the high drama of its press tour?
-
September 26
Unpacking the Twist Ending to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Offscreen drama aside, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is, in theory, a feminist thriller helmed by a promising filmmaker. So let’s evaluate it on those terms.
-
September 23
The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Fiasco
It’s the movie event of the fall, but not in a good way. Sean and Amanda break down Olivia Wilde’s controversy-racked new thriller
-
September 23
Much Ado About Nothing
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has had the most dramatic press tour in recent history, but the movie itself doesn’t come close to living up to all that excitement
-
September 21
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and How Controversy Impacts the Box Office
Plus, Matt looks back on past films wrapped up in controversy and determine whether publicity leads to success or failure
-
September 12
There’s a Movie at the Center of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama. History Suggests It’ll Be a While Before We Can See It Clearly.
As long as Hollywood has been around there have been troubled productions. Sorting through the rubble of one like Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film has traditionally taken a very long time.
-
September 7
Everything You Wanted to Know About the Drama-Filled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour (but Were Afraid to Ask)
From spitting and spritzes to Chris Pine memes and papers being served, here’s an annotated look at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press tour of absurdity