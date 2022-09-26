Everything You Need to Know About ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The Ringer breaks down how controversy impacts box office numbers, the movie’s big twist, and whether the film lived up to the drama surrounding its press run

The movie that has dominated headlines and Twitter conspiracies for months has finally arrived! Our writers at The Ringer have gathered to break down the most interesting aspects of Don’t Worry Darling. We discuss how controversy impacts box office numbers, that twist ending, and whether the movie lived up to the drama surrounding its press run. Check out all the coverage for Don’t Worry Darling now!