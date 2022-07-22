Everything You Need to Know About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele is back with his newest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as sibling horse trainers who cross paths with extraterrestrial forces. Between Get Out and Us, Peele has demonstrated an ability to pack plenty of messages and themes into his highly entertaining movies. From the movie industry to horse ranches, from inflatable tube figures to UFOs, there’s a lot to unpack in Nope, and the Ringer staff is here to break it all down. Follow along below:
Jul 20, 2022, 6:20am EDT
July 22
‘Nope’ With Jordan Peele!
Sean and Van Lathan dig into this complex, fascinating extraterrestrial tale, before Peele himself joins to talk about how and why he made his movie
July 22
How Keke Palmer Earned Hollywood’s Trust
For Keke Palmer, the Hollywood grind has been real (and rewarding). With Jordan Peele’s third film, ‘Nope,’ Palmer’s claiming the spot she’s worked hard for.
July 22
‘Nope’ Isn’t Easily Digested. That’s Why It Works.
Whereas ‘Us’ had the feeling of a director straining to outdo his prior achievements, Jordan Peele’s third film strikes a perfect balance between inspiration and perspiration
July 20
Jordan Peele Exists in a Space of His Own
Just three movies into his directing career, Peele has become the rarest of Hollywood anomalies: a filmmaker whose byline alone puts asses in seats