Everything You Need to Know About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

From the characters to the themes and symbols, the Ringer staff is here to break down all aspects of Jordan Peele’s largest film to date

Jordan Peele is back with his newest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as sibling horse trainers who cross paths with extraterrestrial forces. Between Get Out and Us, Peele has demonstrated an ability to pack plenty of messages and themes into his highly entertaining movies. From the movie industry to horse ranches, from inflatable tube figures to UFOs, there’s a lot to unpack in Nope, and the Ringer staff is here to break it all down. Follow along below: