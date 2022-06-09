Welcome to Dinosaur Day

As Jeff Goldblum reprises his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ to help humanity defend itself from dinosaurs that spread around the world, The Ringer pays homage to the legendary movie franchise with Dinosaur Day

Dinosaurs spread around the world after Isla Nublar ceased to exist, threatening humanity’s control over Planet Earth. Now Jeff Goldblum reprises his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Dominion to help our species defend itself from the carnivorous creatures—above which towers a new alpha predator, the terrifying Giganotosaurus. As Dominion hits theaters on June 9, The Ringer pays homage to the legendary movie franchise with Dinosaur Day. Follow our coverage below!