Welcome to Dinosaur Day

Dinosaurs spread around the world after Isla Nublar ceased to exist, threatening humanity’s control over Planet Earth. Now Jeff Goldblum reprises his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Dominion to help our species defend itself from the carnivorous creatures—above which towers a new alpha predator, the terrifying Giganotosaurus. As Dominion hits theaters on June 9, The Ringer pays homage to the legendary movie franchise with Dinosaur Day. Follow our coverage below!
Jun 9, 2022, 6:20am EDT
June 9
The Definitive Ranking of Dinosaurs
With the upcoming release of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ The Ringer’s foremost paleontologists sat down to rank the raptors, rexes, and more that reign over our collective pop culture
June 9
The T. Rex Still Rules Over the Rest
No matter how big the dinosaurs in the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise get, they’ll always be in the shadow of the original
June 9
An Ode to the Man Who Put Chest Hair on ‘Jurassic Park’
The Tyrannosaurus rex is the centerpiece of ‘Jurassic Park,’ but a reclining, almost shirtless "chaotician" may be its most enduring image