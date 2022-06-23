 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Welcome to Alien Day

NASA might keep humans in the dark when it comes to extra-terrestrial affairs, but the truth is aliens have been celebrated on Earth for four decades now thanks to Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ and John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’

Contributors: Ben Lindbergh, Miles Surrey, and Michael Baumann

Some 40 years later, The Ringer honors their legacies with Alien Day—follow along with our coverage below.

