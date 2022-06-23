Welcome to Alien Day

NASA might keep humans in the dark when it comes to extra-terrestrial affairs, but the truth is aliens have been celebrated on Earth for four decades now thanks to Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ and John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’

NASA might keep humans in the dark when it comes to extra-terrestrial affairs, but the truth is aliens have been celebrated on Earth for four decades now. In June 1982, moviegoers were charmed and terrified, respectively, by two of the most celebrated alien movies ever: Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Some 40 years later, The Ringer honors their legacies with Alien Day—follow along with our coverage below.