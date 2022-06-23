Welcome to Alien Day

NASA might keep humans in the dark when it comes to extra-terrestrial affairs, but the truth is aliens have been celebrated on Earth for four decades now. In June 1982, moviegoers were charmed and terrified, respectively, by two of the most celebrated alien movies ever: Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Some 40 years later, The Ringer honors their legacies with Alien Day—follow along with our coverage below.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 23, 2022, 6:20am EDT
Jun 23, 2022, 6:20am EDT
-
June 23
It’s Time to Let Aliens Lead, Once and for All
From Chewbacca on down, the disrespect is palpable
-
June 23
‘The Thing’ and ‘Blade Runner’ at 40: The Day Sci-fi Hit Its Peak
Forty years ago this week, two science-fiction films released on the same day but failed to live up to box office expectations. They later went on to achieve cult status, cement the legacy of their directors, and inspire countless other entries in the genre.
-
June 23
The Alien Sidekick Matrix
From TV to movies to video games, alien sidekicks are some of the best pop culture friends you can find. But who’d be most fun to hang with at a bar? Which character gets the best lines? And what even constitutes a true alien sidekick?