Welcome to Pixar Week

Over the course of three decades and 25 films, Pixar has taken us inside toy chests, ant hills, the human body, and the afterlife. The studio has told stories about over-the-hill superheroes, puberty, and the destruction of planet Earth—all while striking a rare balance between the fun-loving simplicity of childhood and the complexity of adulthood. From Toy Story to Turning Red, Pixar has dominated the animation space with movies that never talk down to kids and always remind adults about the wonders of life. In anticipation of Lightyear, The Ringer is celebrating all things Pixar and giving you the chance to vote for the best Pixar character of all time.
Jun 13, 2022, 6:30am EDT
Our Favorite Characters Who Didn’t Make the Pixar Bracket
In a field as crowded as Pixar’s best characters, difficult choices had to be made. Here’s our tribute to Andy, Doc Hudson, and more who couldn’t participate.
How Pixar Solved the Villain Problem
For many franchises, coming up with compelling foes has long been a torturous task. But ever since ‘Toy Story,’ Pixar has created antagonists who deftly reflect their movies’ main characters and even make a case for themselves.
The Best Pixar Character Bracket
Over the past three decades and 25 movies, Pixar has filled its universe with countless unforgettable characters. Ahead of ‘Lightyear,’ it’s time to celebrate them.