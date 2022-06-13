Welcome to Pixar Week

Over the course of three decades and 25 films, Pixar has taken us inside toy chests, ant hills, the human body, and the afterlife. The studio has told stories about over-the-hill superheroes, puberty, and the destruction of planet Earth—all while striking a rare balance between the fun-loving simplicity of childhood and the complexity of adulthood. From Toy Story to Turning Red, Pixar has dominated the animation space with movies that never talk down to kids and always remind adults about the wonders of life. In anticipation of Lightyear, The Ringer is celebrating all things Pixar and giving you the chance to vote for the best Pixar character of all time.