Everything You Need to Know About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise is back traversing the sky as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, some 36 years since the original Top Gun movie made it onto the big screen. Tempted by the possibilities offered by modern technology in cinematography and air travel, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer put Cruise inside an F-18 to take the audience above the clouds in a way never previously experienced in movie theaters. The Ringer is here with everything you need to now about Top Gun: Maverick. Follow along below:
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 12, 2022, 9:00am EDT
May 12, 2022, 9:00am EDT
-
May 31
The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Exit Survey
It took a painfully long time for Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ follow-up to land in theaters—but the wait may have been rewarded with an all-time great sequel
-
May 31
Tom Cruise Turned Himself Into a Superhero
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to dominate the movie landscape, Tom Cruise has kept pace, fashioning himself into a demigod without wings
-
May 27
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Here!
Sean and Amanda break down the exhilarating arrival of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ before Joseph Kosinski, the film’s director, comes on to discuss how they made this action-packed return to the skies
-
May 26
The Summer Blockbuster Confidence Scale
Forbes’ Scott Mendelson joins Matt to run through each of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the summer
-
May 12
An Open Letter Imploring Dads to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Dad Cinema is a beloved yet dying film genre. Tom Cruise and his fellow ‘Maverick’ stars gave damn near everything to keep it alive.