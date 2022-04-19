Welcome to Rom-Com Week on The Ringer

The “rom-com” is one of the most iconic movie categories in pop culture, so The Ringer has dedicated five days to analyzing and celebrating the genre. Join us as we commemorate and examine off-kilter offerings like 500 Days of Summer and classics like When Harry Met Sally, as well as answer questions like what actually makes a movie a rom-com.
Apr 18, 2022, 6:30am EDT
April 19
A History of the Kings and Queens of the Rom-Com
Many actors have tried their hand at the romantic comedy, and many have succeeded—but throughout the years, only a select few have towered above the rest
April 18
The 50 Best Rom-Coms
From ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ to ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ to ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ here’s the best of an endlessly watchable genre
April 18
Top 10 Rom-Coms
Amanda Dobbins returns to join Juliet Litman in a discussion about The Ringer’s list of greatest rom-coms and their own personal top 10 lists
April 18
What Really Makes a Rom-Com a Rom-Com?
The romantic comedy is defined by a set of strict rules—but as has been proved over the years, those rules are made to be stretched and even broken