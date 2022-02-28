Welcome to Batman Week

With Matt Reeves’s The Batman set to hit theaters on March 4, The Ringer hereby dubs this Batman Week. Join us throughout the week as we celebrate and examine the Caped Crusader’s path through cinema and debate where Batman can go from here.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Feb 23, 2022, 8:06am EST
Feb 23, 2022, 8:06am EST
-
February 28
The State of the DC Extended Universe’s Batman, Heading Into the Reboot
‘The Batman’ having box office success should be a foregone conclusion, but the real question is what fans actually want out of a Batman movie in 2022, and whether a multipronged approach to the character can be successful for Warner Bros.
-
February 28
‘Batman Returns’ Was the Peak of Grotesque Superhero Cinema
With Tim Burton’s unique sensibility and unparalleled performances from Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfieffer, the ‘Batman’ sequel stands apart from the rest
-
February 23
Building ‘The Batman’ Bingo Card
Van and Charles make predictions for the upcoming film
-
February 23
From Noir to Nirvana: Everything ‘The Batman’ Has Been Compared To
Based on what director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson have been saying, this new Caped Crusader movie is going to be everything