Welcome to The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the holiday season! And what’s a better way to celebrate it than bingeing original holiday movies, both old and new? Whether you love them or watch them only occasionally but want more, we’ve got you covered. Every day for the first 25 days of December, Jodi Walker will feature one of this season’s 169 original holiday movies, answering a curated series of questions in order to showcase the genre’s masterful formula, the dedication to chaos, and the commitment to consistently widowing lumberjacks that launched an entire genre of TV movie. It’s The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas! Follow along below:
Filed under:
- Stream
Dec 1, 2022, 8:13am EST
-
December 6
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 6: ‘Menorah in the Middle’
It’s a Hanukkah yarn featuring Danny DeVito’s daughter, blogging, and a terrible fiancé named—what else?—Chad
-
December 5
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 5: ‘The Royal Nanny’
It’s a Hallmark Christmas in England, and you know what that means: undercover MI5 agents protecting the Crown and holiday flirting with princes
-
December 4
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 4: ‘Holiday Harmony’
In a film obviously sponsored by iHeartRadio (and maybe Coldplay?), a singer finds herself—and love—in a small Oklahoma town
-
December 3
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 3: ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’
In which Mario Lopez plays a dancer named Billy Holiday (and NO ONE talks about it)
-
December 2
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 2: ‘The Noel Diary’
On the second day of streaming delightfully absurd holiday movies, we’re gifted a Netflix joint about a mystery novelist, an estranged daughter, and some light adultery
-
December 1
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 1: ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’
To kick off the month of watching the best (and most ridiculous) holiday movies on streaming TV, let’s dig into a Hallmark tale about an heir to a grocery store empire who … falls in love with a ghost