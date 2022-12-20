Everything You Need to Know About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar has arrived. After more than a decade, we’re going back to Pandora—and, specifically, to the sea. Boasting unprecedented 3D technology and a lengthy running time, Avatar: The Way of the Water promises to be a unique blockbuster experience. The Ringer has you covered with everything you need to know about the new film, the original, and James Cameron.
Dec 13, 2022, 8:23am EST
December 20
How ‘The Way of Water’ Sets Up Much More ‘Avatar’
The long-awaited sequel to ‘Avatar’ lays the groundwork for as many as three more movies in James Cameron’s sensational sci-fi franchise
December 19
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions
Charles and Mallory share their thoughts on the latest adventure in Pandora
December 19
The ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Exit Survey
Because the sea is dope once again, my Pandoran friends
December 19
“My Brain Is Just One Big Hallucinogenic Renderer”
A Q&A with James Cameron after watching ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
December 16
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and the James Cameron Rankings
Sean and Amanda discuss the film, its technological achievements, and its story line. They are later joined by Chris Ryan to put Cameron’s filmography in context.
December 16
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is a Three-Dimensional Work of Heart and Wonder
With dynamic characters working in tandem with astonishing technical wizardry, James Cameron’s latest opus is also his most personal
December 15
“It Was Going to Bomb”: Inside the Making of James Cameron’s ‘Aquaman’ (on ‘Entourage’)
Before ‘Avatar’ and before Jason Momoa joined the DC Extended Universe, there was another Arthur Curry, played by the young hot shot Vincent Chase and shepherded by the king of the blockbuster
December 14
The Intertwining History of the ‘Avatar’ Papyrus Font and the ‘SNL’ Sketch That Spoofed It
It surely is odd that James Cameron chose to use such a ridiculed typeface for his 2009 mega-blockbuster, but he wasn’t exactly acting like a thoughtless child wandering by a garden, yanking leaves along the way
December 13
“It’s Going to Be Epic”: The Oral History of James Cameron
From his early days as a special effects assistant to revolutionizing 3D filmmaking (again) with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ one thing has always been clear: working with James Cameron is a singular experience