Everything You Need to Know About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The first installment of Marvel’s Phase 5 has arrived. Kang the Conqueror is the new big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel is setting a course for its future. Read all our coverage on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania right here.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jan 10, 2023, 1:06pm EST
-
February 17
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Is Here! But Is Marvel’s Future Here Too?
Mallory Rubin joins the pod to discuss the new ‘Ant-Man’ installment and the onset of Marvel fatigue. Plus, Amanda’s new segment!
-
February 17
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Instant Reactions
Time to shrink down to size and have the Midnight Boys give their thoughts on the latest entry into the MCU
-
February 17
What ‘Ant-Man’ Loses in the Quantum Realm
All the little things that make an ‘Ant-Man’ film so delightful have been stripped from the latest installment in service of the greater Marvel machine
-
February 16
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and the Limits of the Multiverse Plotline
Plus, talking ‘Tár’ and the last few episodes of ‘Poker Face’
-
February 15
The Many Variants of Kang the Conqueror
Kang’s journey through the multiverse makes a stop in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’ Here’s the road map he used to get there, from the pages of Marvel Comics to the silver screen via the MCU.
-
January 10
The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Doesn’t Hold Back
What with Kang, Lang, and M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s latest look at the first film in Phase 5 seems to lift the lid more than the typical trailer for an MCU release