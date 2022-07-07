Everything You Need to Know About ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Out of the original group of Avengers who first teamed up to stave off Loki and his alien invasion in 2012, only Thor Odinson remains front and center—and now he returns for his fourth big-screen solo adventure in the MCU. Following 2017’s terrific Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi and leading man Chris Hemsworth are back with Thor: Love and Thunder, out on July 8. Keep up with all of The Ringer’s coverage of the film below.
Jul 5, 2022, 6:30am EDT
July 7
Christian Bale: From Batman to the God Butcher
After taking off the cowl, the U.K.-born actor retreated to a version of Hollywood that hardly existed anymore. Now he’s back in a superhero movie, though he hasn’t lost any of the traits that make him one of our most visceral performers.
July 6
The Evolution of Thor, Marvel’s Mainstay
Unlike most of Marvel’s original Avengers, Thor is still in the spotlight—and the key to the character’s longevity is his capacity to change
July 5
What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Get prepared for Thor’s fourth big-screen solo adventure in the MCU with a refresher on where we left Odin’s son and a primer on the return of Jane Foster, the arrival of Gorr, and more