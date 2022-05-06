Everything You Need to Know About ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

The first MCU movie of 2022 is here! Our writers at The Ringer break down everything about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Wanda Maximoff’s journey throughout the film, Sam Raimi’s return to directing features after nearly a decade away, and the reactions to the movie.
- Stream
May 4, 2022, 6:30am EDT
May 6
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Is Here!
Joanna Robinson and Chris join Sean for a non-spoiler conversation, followed by a spoiler-filled breakdown of the new ‘Doctor Strange’ film
May 6
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Instant Reactions
The Midnight Boys discuss the crazy turns and scenes that director Sam Raimi takes us on, all the wild cameos, and even the major controversy surrounding one key character
May 6
Sam Raimi’s Hallmark of Horror
While ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ features the usual elements of a Marvel movie, the sensibilities of its director distinguishes it from much—if not all—of the MCU
May 5
What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Marvel’s sequel to ‘Doctor Strange,’ which opens on Friday, is set to be a major Marvel crossover event, incorporating characters and plot points from multiple movies and series. Before you see it, refresh your MCU memories.
May 4
The Return of the Weird Blockbuster King
On Friday, Sam Raimi returns to the big screen. His road to ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has been paved with goofy and grotesque gore, singular humor, and Spider-Men.