The Ringer breaks down Wanda Maximoff’s journey throughout the film, Sam Raimi’s return to directing features after nearly a decade away, and the reactions to the movie

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Share All sharing options for: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

The first MCU movie of 2022 is here! Our writers at The Ringer break down everything about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Wanda Maximoff’s journey throughout the film, Sam Raimi’s return to directing features after nearly a decade away, and the reactions to the movie.