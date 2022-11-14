Everything You Need to Know About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The much-awaited sequel to Black Panther is here and our staff at The Ringer is here to break it all down. Our writers analyze Letitia Wright stepping into the Black Panther role, how Wakanda Forever sets the stage for Phase 5 of the MCU, the history of Namor in the Marvel comics, initial thoughts about the film, and more. Keep up with all of our coverage and reactions right here.
Nov 9, 2022, 9:05am EST
November 14
The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Exit Survey
After watching the best Marvel movie in a long time, let’s discuss the intricacies of Namor, Shuri’s tracksuits, and the impossible task of honoring Chadwick Boseman
November 14
How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up the Future of the MCU
The sequel to ‘Black Panther’ is the culmination of the MCU’s Phase 4, but it also sets up multiple Marvel movies and TV projects to come
November 11
‘Wakanda Forever’ Spotlights Shuri and the Complex Dynamics of Grief
Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa’s absence looms large throughout the ‘Black Panther’ sequel, most of all as it relates to Shuri, who grapples with loss in nuanced and unexpected ways
November 11
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Here!
Sean and Amanda break down Ryan Coogler’s MCU sequel
November 10
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Instant Reactions
The Midnight Boys break down the latest from the MCU
November 9
Predicting the Opening Weekend for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Matt is joined by Paul Dergarabedian to discuss the pseudoscience of movie tracking and how box office projections are made before anyone has seen a movie
November 9
What You Need to Know About Namor Before Seeing ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Namor is brand new in the MCU, but the comics character is older than Marvel. Catch up here with his history and how his movie version will evolve.