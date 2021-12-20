Everything You Need to Know About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Peter Parker wants everyone to forget he is Spider-Man, so Doctor Strange attempts to brainwash the entire world—and wouldn’t you know it, the plan goes awry. Follow along with The Ringer’s coverage of the highs, the lows, and all of the pieces of fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home below:
Nov 16, 2021, 11:50pm EST
-
December 20
The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Exit Survey
It’s time to discuss the most anticipated reveal of 2021, Tom Holland’s future in the Spidey suit, and Stephen Strange’s abilities as a babysitter
-
December 20
Marvel’s Post-Credits Scene in ‘No Way Home’ Promises Much More Multiverse
The post-credits scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ provided our first lengthy look at ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ What did we learn about Marvel’s upcoming movie?
-
December 17
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Instant Reactions
The Midnight Boys are riding for the most anticipated movie event of the year and giving their spoiler-filled thoughts
-
December 17
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Here!
Plus, a conversation with Tommy Oliver, the director of ‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’
-
December 15
Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Re)introduce the Sinister Six?
With the Sinister Six possibly set to make their movie debut, let’s recap how the supervillain crew came to be
-
November 18
The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer, ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ and ‘The Shrink Next Door’
Chris and Ryan react to the Spider-Man trailer and discuss its potential impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe
-
November 16
The New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Is All About the Villains
With the second sampler of the upcoming MCU blockbuster showing us five of the Sinister Six, the biggest remaining question is: Who’s left?