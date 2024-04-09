S12E3 - “Accordion” by Madvillain



We begin our season-long analysis of MF DOOM and Madlib’s collaborative classic, Madvillainy. We revisit the circumstances that brought the two together, then dive into the album’s opening track, “The Illest Villains,” before our line-by-line analysis of “Accordion.”

Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna

Cowriter: Camden Ostrander

Additional Production: Justin Sayles

Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler

Theme Music: Birocratic

