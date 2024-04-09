 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

S12E3 - “Accordion” by Madvillain

We begin our season-long analysis of MF DOOM and Madlib’s collaborative classic, ‘Madvillainy,’ with a line-by-line analysis of “Accordion.”

By Cole Cuchna
Doom Perform At Arches In Glasgow Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns


We begin our season-long analysis of MF DOOM and Madlib’s collaborative classic, Madvillainy. We revisit the circumstances that brought the two together, then dive into the album’s opening track, “The Illest Villains,” before our line-by-line analysis of “Accordion.”

Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna
Cowriter: Camden Ostrander
Additional Production: Justin Sayles
Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler
Theme Music: Birocratic

