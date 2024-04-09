Louis Rees-Zammit Joins the Pod, Plus Champions Cup Make or Break With Dan Biggar

We’re going big this week with Dan Biggar flying over to our studio from the south of France, and man of the moment Louis Rees-Zammit joining following the massive announcement that he’s heading to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll hear how the move came about, how NFL training compares to Rugby, how much players get paid, and what the epic journey looks like from here for the Welsh speedster. We’ll also be chatting Champions Cup action as Jim and Dan review and preview the knock-out matches and give some quality insight. Oh, and Jim saved a life!
