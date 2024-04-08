 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Masters Preview. Plus, Picks and Sleepers With Justin Ray!

Joe, Nathan, and Justin Ray predict how the LIV participants will fare, discuss whether Tiger Woods can break the consecutive made cut record at Augusta, talk who will put on the green jacket, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
The Masters are upon us! House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to deep dive into a preview of this year’s Masters Tournament. They start off with major players, including Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm (02:27). They discuss potential sleepers, how the LIV participants will fare, and whether or not Tiger Woods can break the consecutive made cut record at Augusta (19:26). They end off with their picks to put on the green jacket (48:36).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Justin Ray
Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Tucker Tashjian

