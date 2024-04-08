2024 Masters Preview. Plus, Picks and Sleepers With Justin Ray!



The Masters are upon us! House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to deep dive into a preview of this year’s Masters Tournament. They start off with major players, including Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm (02:27). They discuss potential sleepers, how the LIV participants will fare, and whether or not Tiger Woods can break the consecutive made cut record at Augusta (19:26). They end off with their picks to put on the green jacket (48:36).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Justin Ray

Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Tucker Tashjian

