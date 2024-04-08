 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Post-Norby Era at ESPN, the Magic of Ian Eagle, Eclipse Talk, and Caleb Williams Takes With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins

Parkins joins to talk about the post–Norby Williams era at ESPN, March Madness, and more

By Bryan Curtis
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images


Hello media consumers! Today, Bryan is joined Chicago radio host Danny Parkins. They get into the post-Norby era at ESPN after the longtime executive Norby Williams was let go after being with the company since 1985 (1:53). Then, they get into March Madness talk as they discuss Caitlin Clark, Ian Eagle, and more (13:22). To close the show, Bryan talks to Danny about his career and something really amazing he did in high school (50:02).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Danny Parkins
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

