The Post-Norby Era at ESPN, the Magic of Ian Eagle, Eclipse Talk, and Caleb Williams Takes With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins

Hello media consumers! Today, Bryan is joined Chicago radio host Danny Parkins. They get into the post-Norby era at ESPN after the longtime executive Norby Williams was let go after being with the company since 1985 (1:53). Then, they get into March Madness talk as they discuss Caitlin Clark, Ian Eagle, and more (13:22). To close the show, Bryan talks to Danny about his career and something really amazing he did in high school (50:02).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Danny Parkins
Producer: Brian H. Waters
