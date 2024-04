Austin and Pausha are back to discuss a few teams on the struggle bus at this point in the season (10:55), then address which players are showing out with impressive 50-point games (20:31). Later, they hit on Joel Embiid’s return from injury and Wemby’s ranking among the top 30 players, then give Vince Carter his flowers and praise for being the best dunker of all time (36:16).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

