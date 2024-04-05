Geoff Shreeves: The Art of the Interview

James Allcott is joined by broadcasting legend Geoff Shreeves (@GeoffShreeves) to discuss the biggest moments of his career and what life is like after leaving Sky. One of Geoff’s new ventures is his brand-new podcast: Football, Music and Me.
Geoff also works with Nordoff & Robbins, the U.K.’s largest music therapy charity. Through their Legends of Football gala dinner, they’ve raised over £8.5 million to support the work of the charity.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Geoff Shreeves
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
