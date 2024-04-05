 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Geoff Shreeves: The Art of the Interview

Geoff discusses the biggest moments of his career and what life is like after leaving Sky

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by broadcasting legend Geoff Shreeves (@GeoffShreeves) to discuss the biggest moments of his career and what life is like after leaving Sky. One of Geoff’s new ventures is his brand-new podcast: Football, Music and Me.

Geoff also works with Nordoff & Robbins, the U.K.’s largest music therapy charity. Through their Legends of Football gala dinner, they’ve raised over £8.5 million to support the work of the charity.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Geoff Shreeves
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming

