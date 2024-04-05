How Far Can Embiid Take the Sixers? Plus, the WTF Bucks, the Randle-less Knicks, and the Warriors Came to Play.



Verno and KOC discuss the 76ers’ impressive win over the Heat (01:30). How deep of a run can the Sixers make with the returns of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey? They then turn their attention to the Bucks and debate whether they can still make a Finals run despite their struggles (14:46). Also, the guys discuss how far the Knicks can go now that Julius Randle is confirmed out for the season (24:01). Next, they discuss the Warriors’ huge win over the Rockets, as well as their excitement for this weekend’s Final Four (33:14).

Got a question for Verno and KOC?

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

