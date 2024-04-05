 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Far Can Embiid Take the Sixers? Plus, the WTF Bucks, the Randle-less Knicks, and the Warriors Came to Play.

Verno and KOC discuss the 76er’s win over the Heat, whether the Bucks can make a Finals run, the Warriors’ huge win over the Rockets, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC discuss the 76ers’ impressive win over the Heat (01:30). How deep of a run can the Sixers make with the returns of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey? They then turn their attention to the Bucks and debate whether they can still make a Finals run despite their struggles (14:46). Also, the guys discuss how far the Knicks can go now that Julius Randle is confirmed out for the season (24:01). Next, they discuss the Warriors’ huge win over the Rockets, as well as their excitement for this weekend’s Final Four (33:14).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

