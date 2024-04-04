 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 2—Non-Sci-Fi Division

It’s time for Round 2! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna talk ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Schindler’s List,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ and ‘Jaws.’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue their Steven Spielberg Trial Royale. This time, it’s the Non-Sci-Fi Division! They start by discussing Spielberg’s dramas and the major themes he tends to focus on (8:17). Then, they go through some pretrial awards and dismissals (31:04). Finally, they reveal the movies that will be represented in the Non-Sci-Fi Division and debate which two should move on to the final round (43:41).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is Steven Spielberg’s best non-sci-fi movie? You can vote for the winner at ⁠⁠⁠⁠TheRinger.com⁠⁠⁠⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠⁠⁠⁠ and follow us there!

Poll

What is Steven Spielberg’s best non-sci-fi movie?

view results
  • 0%
    ‘Catch Me If You Can’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    ‘Schindler’s List’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    ‘Saving Private Ryan’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    ‘Jaws’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

