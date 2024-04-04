Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 2—Non-Sci-Fi Division



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue their Steven Spielberg Trial Royale. This time, it’s the Non-Sci-Fi Division! They start by discussing Spielberg’s dramas and the major themes he tends to focus on (8:17). Then, they go through some pretrial awards and dismissals (31:04). Finally, they reveal the movies that will be represented in the Non-Sci-Fi Division and debate which two should move on to the final round (43:41).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is Steven Spielberg’s best non-sci-fi movie? You can vote for the winner at ⁠⁠⁠⁠TheRinger.com⁠⁠⁠⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠⁠⁠⁠ and follow us there!

What is Steven Spielberg's best non-sci-fi movie? 'Catch Me If You Can'

‘Schindler’s List’

‘Saving Private Ryan’

‘Jaws’ vote view results 0% ‘Catch Me If You Can’ (0 votes)

0% ‘Schindler’s List’ (0 votes)

0% ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (0 votes)

0 votes total

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

