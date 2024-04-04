Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 2—Non-Sci-Fi Division

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue their Steven Spielberg Trial Royale. This time, it’s the Non-Sci-Fi Division! They start by discussing Spielberg’s dramas and the major themes he tends to focus on (8:17). Then, they go through some pretrial awards and dismissals (31:04). Finally, they reveal the movies that will be represented in the Non-Sci-Fi Division and debate which two should move on to the final round (43:41).
Poll
What is Steven Spielberg’s best non-sci-fi movie?
-
0%
‘Catch Me If You Can’
-
0%
‘Schindler’s List’
-
0%
‘Saving Private Ryan’
-
0%
‘Jaws’
