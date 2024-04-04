 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Shogun’ Episode 7 and ‘3 Body Problem’ Episodes 6-8

Chris and Andy also talk about Julia Garner’s casting as Shalla-Bal in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ movie

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Julia Garner was cast as a version of Silver Surfer in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie (1:00) and give some love to the second season of Tokyo Vice (10:46). Then they break down the seventh episode of Shogun and talk about how the show’s long production road helped deepen the characters (17:18). Finally, they talk about Episodes 6-8 of 3 Body Problem and whether there will be a second season of the show (36:18).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

