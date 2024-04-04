 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Documentaries Are Better and Worse Than Ever With Sheila Nevins

Sheila Nevins, producer and former president of HBO Documentary Films, hops on the show to discuss why she isn’t bothered by the complicated state of documentaries today

By Matthew Belloni
January 1994. Spain. Prince Felipe de Borbón looking through a camera during the recording the documentary about nature The Wild Spain, directed by Borja Cardelus. Photo by Jose R. Platon/Cover/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Sheila Nevins, producer and former president of HBO Documentary Films, to discuss why she isn’t bothered by the complicated state of documentaries. Thanks to streaming, documentaries are more popular than ever, reaching more households and finding consistent relevance in pop culture like never before. Sheila gives her take on the perception that quality filmmaking has ceded its path to quantity in the streaming age, our cultural obsession with murder and crime, and whether we need to change the way we think about documentary films. Matt finishes the show with a box office opening weekend prediction for The First Omen and Monkey Man.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Sheila Nevins
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

