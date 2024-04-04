Why Documentaries Are Better and Worse Than Ever With Sheila Nevins



Matt is joined by Sheila Nevins, producer and former president of HBO Documentary Films, to discuss why she isn’t bothered by the complicated state of documentaries. Thanks to streaming, documentaries are more popular than ever, reaching more households and finding consistent relevance in pop culture like never before. Sheila gives her take on the perception that quality filmmaking has ceded its path to quantity in the streaming age, our cultural obsession with murder and crime, and whether we need to change the way we think about documentary films. Matt finishes the show with a box office opening weekend prediction for The First Omen and Monkey Man.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Sheila Nevins

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify