Why The Cut Goes Viral, The New York Times Becomes a Gaming Company, Reporters Steal From Air Force One, and the New Netflix Movie ‘Scoop’ With Amanda Dobbins

Bryan and Amanda dive into a wide array of media topics this week and discuss their appreciation for procedural newsroom stories 

By Bryan Curtis and Amanda Dobbins
Netflix


On the Final Edition, Bryan is joined by The Ringer’s Amanda Dobbins as they discuss the viral first-person essays from The Cut, how it’s doing them, and why they’re so compelling (01:56). They also touch on Lachlan Cartwright’s NYT Magazine testimonial on how National Enquirer helped Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign (20:19), The New York Times as a gaming company (29:26), and White House correspondents who have taken things from Air Force One (34:38). After, they give their thoughts on Netflix’s latest film, Scoop, about Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview and discuss their appreciation for procedural newsroom stories (38:35).

Then, David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

