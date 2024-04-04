Chris Weidman’s Poke Debacle, Manon Fiorot’s Dilemma, WrestleMania, and Tom Aspinall’s Dance Partner



3PAC reunites to sift through the debris of Chris Weidman’s controversial Atlantic City win, which was marred by the multiple eye-pokes counterpart Bruno Silva suffered. The main-event winner of the night, Manon Fiorot, finds herself in a dilemma as the rightful no. 1 contender to flyweight gold—but is she willing to sit out until 2025 for the pleasure of contending?

The lads also pick their favorite fights of the weekend, ponder whether any UFC fighters will feature on the WrestleMania pay-per-view broadcast, consider Tom Aspinall’s options for UFC Manchester, and much more.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Jack Sanders

