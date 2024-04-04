What’s Up Thursdays: New Schedule, Reality TV Updates, Bachelor Nation News and Updates, and Book Recs

Juliet is back with What’s Up Thursday, where she goes over what’s up in Bachelor Nation, on Bachelor Reddit, and in the broader world of reality TV, as well as her reading list! This week, Juliet discusses our new Bachelor Party schedule (1:22), some reality TV shows she is keeping up with like Below Deck and Survivor (3:19), and more Bachelor Nation news (Jenn’s upcoming season, Joey’s post-season, and Tyler Cameron’s new show) (8:05). Later, of course, she goes over a few book recommendations (15:04).
Host: Juliet Litman
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
