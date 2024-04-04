Will Bloodline Rules Prevail at WrestleMania? WrestleMania XL Official Preview.



Cold Open Question of the Week: Who is the biggest star in pro wrestling, 2024 Rock, Peak Hulk Hogan, or Peak Stone Cold Steve Austin?

David, Kaz, and Brian go over the WrestleMania XL card, discussing mashup tag teams, potential celebrities who may show up, and more!

Later, they do a deep dive into what the Bloodline Rules match will be if the Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one. Or what the main event of night two will look like if Rhodes and Rollins win and the Bloodline is barred from ringside.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Brian H. Waters, and Stat Guy Greg

Producer: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

