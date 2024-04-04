 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Bloodline Rules Prevail at WrestleMania? WrestleMania XL Official Preview.

David, Kaz, and Brian go over the WrestleMania XL card, discussing mashup tag teams, potential celebrities who may show up, and more

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian Waters
WWE


Cold Open Question of the Week: Who is the biggest star in pro wrestling, 2024 Rock, Peak Hulk Hogan, or Peak Stone Cold Steve Austin?

Later, they do a deep dive into what the Bloodline Rules match will be if the Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one. Or what the main event of night two will look like if Rhodes and Rollins win and the Bloodline is barred from ringside.

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue in Philadelphia.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Brian H. Waters, and Stat Guy Greg
Producer: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

