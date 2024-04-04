 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Biggest Football S---houses of All Time With Tubes

We have Luis Suarez getting banned for 26 games in his career for biting people, Sergio Ramos and Pepe getting over 500 yellow cards between them and then Zlatan just being Zlatan

By Ben Foster

On the Fozcast this week, we have the main man Tubes back in the studio as we talk about the biggest s---houses in football—and there’s quite a few of them, too! We have Luis Suarez getting banned for 26 games in his career for biting people, Sergio Ramos and Pepe getting over 500 yellow cards between them and then Zlatan just being Zlatan!

If you guys want to get involved in these sort of podcasts and give us some name suggestions, make sure you head to our Instagram, where you can keep updated on everything Fozcast!

