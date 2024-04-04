 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles OL Draft Targets With EJ Smith, and Embiid Returns!

Sheil is joined by EJ Smith to discuss some of the Eagles’ targets on the OL and Joel Embiid’s returned to the court on Tuesday night

By Sheil Kapadia
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer to discuss some of the Eagles’ targets on the OL. How will they replace future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce? Will Tyler Steen develop into a starter for next season? Is there a lineman in the upcoming draft the Eagles should attempt to move up for? Plus, Joel Embiid returned to the court on Tuesday night, but does this mean the Sixers can make an actual playoff run?

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: EJ Smith
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Supermarket in Maurepas district
Play

Seasoning Dos and Don’ts and How to Menu at Town Hearth

Dave and Chris Ying discuss some principles of seasoning and eating at bachelor and bachelorette parties

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Taking a Look at All Things North Carolina Politics With Danielle Battaglia

Bakari Sellers is joined by Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer, to discuss everything going on with North Carolina politics

By Bakari Sellers

Diggs to the Texans, NCAA Final Four, and Sharp Tank

Plus, talking about the most surprising NFL win total over/under

By Cousin Sal Iacono

‘Invincible’ Season 2 Finale, ‘Shogun’ Episode 7, and More ‘X-Men ’97’

The Midnight Boys also give their thoughts on the second season of ‘Invincible’ overall

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Diggs to the Texans, Final Four Preview, and Warriors Staying Hot 

The guys also touch on Joel Embiid’s return from his knee injury

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Seth Rollins Is Pro Wrestling’s Sure Thing

It doesn’t matter whether he’s rocking the tactical gear of the Shield or the vibrant pieces selected by stylist King Troi; Seth Rollins remains WWE’s constant

By Cameron Hawkins