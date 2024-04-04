Eagles OL Draft Targets With EJ Smith, and Embiid Returns!



Sheil is joined by EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer to discuss some of the Eagles’ targets on the OL. How will they replace future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce? Will Tyler Steen develop into a starter for next season? Is there a lineman in the upcoming draft the Eagles should attempt to move up for? Plus, Joel Embiid returned to the court on Tuesday night, but does this mean the Sixers can make an actual playoff run?

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: EJ Smith

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

