Seasoning Dos and Don’ts and How to Menu at Town Hearth

Dave is joined by Chris Ying as the two discuss some principles of seasoning and eating at bachelor/bachelorette parties. The two get into a How to Menu at Dallas chophouse Town Hearth before getting into a match of Culinary Arbitrage.
Restaurants featured include San Francisco Greek specialist Kokkari Estiatorio, Nashville’s casual fine-dining hotspot Hathorne, and Southern California Korean cold noodle specialist Mo Ran Gak.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee
