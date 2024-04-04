 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seasoning Dos and Don’ts and How to Menu at Town Hearth

Dave and Chris Ying discuss some principles of seasoning and eating at bachelor and bachelorette parties

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave is joined by Chris Ying as the two discuss some principles of seasoning and eating at bachelor/bachelorette parties. The two get into a How to Menu at Dallas chophouse Town Hearth before getting into a match of Culinary Arbitrage.

Restaurants featured include San Francisco Greek specialist Kokkari Estiatorio, Nashville’s casual fine-dining hotspot Hathorne, and Southern California Korean cold noodle specialist Mo Ran Gak.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

