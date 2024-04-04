 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diggs to the Texans, Final Four Preview, and Warriors Staying Hot

The guys also touch on Joel Embiid’s return from his knee injury

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by reacting to the news that Stefon Diggs is being traded to the Texans (0:30). Then, they break down the men’s and women’s Final Four (14:00). They transition to talking about the latest news in the NBA, including Joel Embiid’s return, Miami’s placement in the top six in the East, and the Warriors’ hot streak (30:05). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for the weekend and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (43:45).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

