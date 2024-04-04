‘Invincible’ Season 2 Finale, ‘Shogun’ Episode 7, and More ‘X-Men ’97’

It’s time to tap into the animation sensation that is Invincible for its Season 2 finale! The Midnight Boys talk about what made the season overall a little different this time around (14:08). Then they tap back into the captivating Shogun and what they think may happen leading into the finale (55:38). And finally, they take on the drama between Storm and Forge in this week’s X-Men ’97 (88:55).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
