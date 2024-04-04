 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Invincible’ Season 2 Finale, ‘Shogun’ Episode 7, and More ‘X-Men ’97’

The Midnight Boys also give their thoughts on the second season of ‘Invincible’ overall

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Prime Video


It’s time to tap into the animation sensation that is Invincible for its Season 2 finale! The Midnight Boys talk about what made the season overall a little different this time around (14:08). Then they tap back into the captivating Shogun and what they think may happen leading into the finale (55:38). And finally, they take on the drama between Storm and Forge in this week’s X-Men ’97 (88:55).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

