Diggs to the Texans, NCAA Final Four, and Sharp Tank

Plus, talking about the most surprising NFL win total over/under

By Cousin Sal Iacono
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by discussing the Texans’ trade of a 2025 second-round pick for Stefon Diggs and which NFL win total over/under is the most surprising to them. Next, they move on to the NBA, where they give their play of the day (15:25), discuss the men’s and women’s upcoming Final Four (21:17), and give out their best bets for the weekend in Sharp Tank (32:59).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

