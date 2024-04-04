Diggs to the Texans, NCAA Final Four, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by discussing the Texans’ trade of a 2025 second-round pick for Stefon Diggs and which NFL win total over/under is the most surprising to them. Next, they move on to the NBA, where they give their play of the day (15:25), discuss the men’s and women’s upcoming Final Four (21:17), and give out their best bets for the weekend in Sharp Tank (32:59).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
