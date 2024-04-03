OSP Men’s Final Four Preview With Nate Oats and Robbie Hummel



Tate Frazier is joined by Robbie Hummel to discuss the significance of Purdue reaching the men’s Final Four, the Tennessee-Purdue Elite Eight game, and what makes Zach Edey special (2:45) before previewing both Final Four matchups (22:43). Then Tate is joined by Alabama head coach Nate Oats to discuss Alabama’s tournament journey, Oats’s connection to the Hurley family, Mark Sears’s excellent play, and more (43:04). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including which of the OSP Top 25 Characters still remain in the Final Four (55:44)!

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Nate Oats and Robbie Hummel

Producer: Kyle Crichton

