Liverpool and Lasagna: Answering Your Biggest Questions

James Allcott is joined once again by Cai (@ProducerCai), who once again asks James uncomfortable questions. Lasagna, Haaland, and QPR are all high up on the list of topics and debates. The pair also dive into the relegation battles at both the Premier League and Championship levels while also touching on QPR’s perfect Easter weekend.

Link to Deian’s channel.

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Cai Jones

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify