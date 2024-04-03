 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool and Lasagna: Answering Your Biggest Questions

James and Cai also dive into the relegation battles at both the Premier League and Championship levels

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined once again by Cai (@ProducerCai), who once again asks James uncomfortable questions. Lasagna, Haaland, and QPR are all high up on the list of topics and debates. The pair also dive into the relegation battles at both the Premier League and Championship levels while also touching on QPR’s perfect Easter weekend.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Cai Jones
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

