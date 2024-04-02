 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pushing Toward the Masters and Valero Texas Open Preview

Plus, what’s the deal with Scottie Scheffler’s inconsistency?

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Texas Children’s Houston Open - Final Round Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images


House and Nathan are back to discuss what’s been missing from the tour heading into the Masters. They talk about the lack of star power, the struggling players, and how that has affected interest (04:28). Then, they talk about Alejandro Tosti and Tony Finau’s disagreement at the Houston Open and go back and forth about Scottie Scheffler’s inconsistency (16:58). Finally, they end with their preview of the Valero Texas Open (36:05).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

