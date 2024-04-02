Pushing Toward the Masters and Valero Texas Open Preview



House and Nathan are back to discuss what’s been missing from the tour heading into the Masters. They talk about the lack of star power, the struggling players, and how that has affected interest (04:28). Then, they talk about Alejandro Tosti and Tony Finau’s disagreement at the Houston Open and go back and forth about Scottie Scheffler’s inconsistency (16:58). Finally, they end with their preview of the Valero Texas Open (36:05).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS