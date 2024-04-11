Four Brilliant Champions League Ties All in the Balance

There were goals, goals and more goals in this week’s Champions League quarterfinal first legs, so Musa and Ryan go through all four ties! They begin in Paris, where Barcelona ended up victorious against PSG, despite going ahead, then behind (04:16), while Atleti took a 2-1 lead into the second leg against Dortmund (14:33). On Tuesday, there were six amazing goals at the Bernabéu (20:58), where Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 3-3 and Arsenal and Bayern had two goals each plus a huge or not huge penalty shout each, depending on who you ask (30:04).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
