RFK Jr. Faces the Dark Arts of Politics



Tara is joined by Puck’s own Teddy Schleifer, and they begin their conversation by discussing the GOP reaction to both Donald Trump’s reproductive rights announcement and the Arizona Supreme Court’s abortion ban. They then examine the state of RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign; shine a light on his mysterious running mate, Nicole Shanahan; and debate whether Kennedy will become a disrupter to either Trump or Biden in the upcoming election (9:29).

