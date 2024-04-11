 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RFK Jr. Faces the Dark Arts of Politics

Tara and Teddy Schleifer examine the state of RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign

By Tara Palmeri
Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Visits “Fox &amp; Friends” Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images


Tara is joined by Puck’s own Teddy Schleifer, and they begin their conversation by discussing the GOP reaction to both Donald Trump’s reproductive rights announcement and the Arizona Supreme Court’s abortion ban. They then examine the state of RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign; shine a light on his mysterious running mate, Nicole Shanahan; and debate whether Kennedy will become a disrupter to either Trump or Biden in the upcoming election (9:29).

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Teddy Schleifer
Producer: Chris Sutton

