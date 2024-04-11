Jrue Gets Extended. Plus, the Celtics’ Best Path in the Playoffs With Tom Giles.



Brian quickly recaps the Red Sox’s loss to the O’s Wednesday night before discussing Jrue Holiday’s four-year contract extension with the Celtics and how it will affect the team in the coming years (0:30). Then, he speaks with NBC Sports’ Tom Giles about the Celtics as they head into the postseason, which teams the C’s match up best with in the playoffs, the Patriots’ draft strategy as the NFL draft approaches, some Masters topics, and more (14:55). Brian and Jamie end by discussing the NBA playoffs and whether this Celtics team can go all the way (1:05:25).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Tom Giles

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

