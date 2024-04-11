 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jrue Gets Extended. Plus, the Celtics’ Best Path in the Playoffs With Tom Giles.

What are the best potential playoff matchups for the C’s?

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


Brian quickly recaps the Red Sox’s loss to the O’s Wednesday night before discussing Jrue Holiday’s four-year contract extension with the Celtics and how it will affect the team in the coming years (0:30). Then, he speaks with NBC Sports’ Tom Giles about the Celtics as they head into the postseason, which teams the C’s match up best with in the playoffs, the Patriots’ draft strategy as the NFL draft approaches, some Masters topics, and more (14:55). Brian and Jamie end by discussing the NBA playoffs and whether this Celtics team can go all the way (1:05:25).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Tom Giles
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

