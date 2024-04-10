All-NBA Picks (Also in Pencil)

Justin, Rob, and Wos are here to discuss what their All-NBA teams would look like (9:36). But first, they start with Justin’s UConn Huskies’ victory at the national championship and their early thoughts on some of the top prospects from the game. Then, they pick their All-Defensive teams and All-Rookie teams (42:26).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Victoria Valencia
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
