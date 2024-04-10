 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All-NBA Picks (Also in Pencil)

The guys also start out by talking about the UConn Huskies’ victory

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Purdue v Connecticut Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos are here to discuss what their All-NBA teams would look like (9:36). But first, they start with Justin’s UConn Huskies’ victory at the national championship and their early thoughts on some of the top prospects from the game. Then, they pick their All-Defensive teams and All-Rookie teams (42:26).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Victoria Valencia
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Team Makeovers | Dual Threat

Some teams need help navigating the draft and free agency

By Nora Princiotti, Austin Gayle, and 2 more

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Trailer, ‘X-Men ’97,’ and ‘Shogun’

The Midnight Boys get together to share their thoughts on the maddening trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Final Masters Prep and What We’re Hearing From Augusta

House and Hubbard talk about the weather, press conferences, and more heading into the Masters

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

UConn Vs. Purdue Takeaways, Bronny James Declares, and a Falling Frenchman

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss UConn’s national championship win over Purdue, Stephon Castle’s draft ranking, French prospect Zaccharie Risacher’s struggles, and the news that Bronny James has entered the draft

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Cody Vs. Rock at WrestleMania 41? Plus, Seth Rollins Gets His Flowers.

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss all their favorite memories from WrestleMania XL

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Directorial Debut With J.J. Abrams (Eps. 113-115)

Juliet and Mandy talk about Episodes 113-115, which include the Todd Mulcahy arc and J.J.’s directorial debut

By Juliet Litman, Greg Grunberg, and 1 more