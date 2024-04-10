 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Team Makeovers | Dual Threat

Some teams need help navigating the draft and free agency

By Nora Princiotti, Austin Gayle, Lindsay Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images


The Dream Team returns to make over some of the the most talked-about teams of the NFL offseason by helping them in the draft, adding veteran free agents, and discussing all the ways for them to improve in the upcoming season.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Austin Gayle, Lindsay Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

