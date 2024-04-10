UConn Vs. Purdue Takeaways, Bronny James Declares, and a Falling Frenchman



KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss UConn’s national championship win over Purdue and look specifically at the battle of the bigs between Zack Edey and Donovan Clingan, as well as their rise up the draft boards during the NCAA tournament (02:51). They also debate Stephon Castle’s draft ranking. Next, they discuss French prospect Zaccharie Risacher’s struggles and debate where he belongs among this draft class (17:13). They then dive into the news that Bronny James has entered the draft while keeping his college eligibility open and share what they think is the best move for him (26:04).

You can read KOC’s article about scouting Bronny James here.

Check out KOC’s 2024 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

