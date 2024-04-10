 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UConn Vs. Purdue Takeaways, Bronny James Declares, and a Falling Frenchman

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss UConn’s national championship win over Purdue, Stephon Castle’s draft ranking, French prospect Zaccharie Risacher’s struggles, and the news that Bronny James has entered the draft

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
University of Connecticut vs Purdue University, 2024 NCAA Men’s National Championship Set Number: X00004 TK1


KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss UConn’s national championship win over Purdue and look specifically at the battle of the bigs between Zack Edey and Donovan Clingan, as well as their rise up the draft boards during the NCAA tournament (02:51). They also debate Stephon Castle’s draft ranking. Next, they discuss French prospect Zaccharie Risacher’s struggles and debate where he belongs among this draft class (17:13). They then dive into the news that Bronny James has entered the draft while keeping his college eligibility open and share what they think is the best move for him (26:04).

You can read KOC’s article about scouting Bronny James here.

Check out KOC’s 2024 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

