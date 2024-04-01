The Most Fun QB Draft Episode You’ll Listen To

LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click below for tickets!
The guys flip a coin and pit DK and Ben against one another to take stances for and against the top QB prospects from this year’s NFL draft class (2:25).
- Caleb Williams, USC (4:07)
- Drake Maye, North Carolina (13:52)
- Jayden Daniels, LSU (26:02)
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (36:25)
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington (51:10)
- Bo Nix, Oregon (1:00:43)
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (1:07:54)
