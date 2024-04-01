 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Fun QB Draft Episode You’ll Listen To

DK and Ben go up against each other to make arguments for and against the top QB draft prospects

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
The guys flip a coin and pit DK and Ben against one another to take stances for and against the top QB prospects from this year’s NFL draft class (2:25).

  • Caleb Williams, USC (4:07)
  • Drake Maye, North Carolina (13:52)
  • Jayden Daniels, LSU (26:02)
  • J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (36:25)
  • Michael Penix Jr., Washington (51:10)
  • Bo Nix, Oregon (1:00:43)
  • Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (1:07:54)

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

