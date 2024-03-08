Best Player-Team Fits Heading Into NFL Free Agency

Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing some breaking news happening around the league. They then shine a light on some of their favorite players currently on the NFL free agency market and debate the best landing spots for each one.
Be sure to check out Sheil’s NFL free agent coverage here.
