Best Player-Team Fits Heading Into NFL Free Agency



Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing some breaking news happening around the league. They then shine a light on some of their favorite players currently on the NFL free agency market and debate the best landing spots for each one.

Be sure to check out Sheil’s NFL free agent coverage here.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

