 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Player-Team Fits Heading Into NFL Free Agency

Sheil and Ben shine a light on some of their favorite players currently on the NFL free agency market and debate the best landing spots for each one

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing some breaking news happening around the league. They then shine a light on some of their favorite players currently on the NFL free agency market and debate the best landing spots for each one.

Be sure to check out Sheil’s NFL free agent coverage here.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Akira Toriyama Rode the Cloud Into Imaginations Everywhere

The legendary manga artist and creator of ‘Dragon Ball’ was, without a doubt, one of the most influential figures in the history of comics and cartoons

By Justin Charity

What a Perfect Eagles Offseason Looks Like

Sheil and Ben discuss who the Eagles should try to sign at each position and what price point they should aim for. Would Saquon Barkley be a good fit on the Eagles?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Play

Why the Celtics Are Not Championship Favorites

Big Wos is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to talk about the Celtics, the Bucks, and Anthony Edwards missing tip-off

By Wosny Lambre and Kevin O'Connor

Full Friday Night NBA Preview. Plus, Predicting How Far the Celtics Can Go With Brian Barrett.

Raheem and Brian go over the entire Friday night NBA slate and share their favorite bets along the way

By Raheem Palmer and Brian Barrett

Arsenal and Chelsea Conti Cup Rematch, European Roundup, and Liverpool Vs. Man City Look Ahead

Ian, Flo and Ryan also chat about the Let Girls Play campaign

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more

Exclusive: U.S. Express’s Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda Talk WWE Hall of Fame Induction and WrestleMania 1. Plus, AEW News and Notes.

Rosenberg welcomes the U.S. Express’s Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda and takes you through some major headlines coming out of AEW this week

By Peter Rosenberg