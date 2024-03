The negotiating period for NFL free agents officially begins on Monday. The Eagles have quite a few decisions to make at different positions of need. Sheil and Ben discuss who the Eagles should try to sign at each position and what price point they should aim for. Would Saquon Barkley be a good fit on the Eagles?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

