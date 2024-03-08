 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Return of the Choco Taco, Wendy’s Dynamic Pricing, and Tasting Spiced Coca-Cola

Juliet and Jacoby also share their thoughts on a $16,000 wedding cake, discuss whether service industry workers should be paid a salary, and marvel at Taylor Swift making the Chiefs homemade pop-tarts

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Coca-Cola


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the $16,000 wedding cake, discuss whether service industry workers should be paid a salary, and marvel at Taylor Swift making the Chiefs homemade pop-tarts. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Coca-Cola’s newest flavor: Spiced Coke. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

