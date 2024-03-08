 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Nuggets Sweep the Season Series Against the Celtics, Edwards Drops 44, and Luka’s Historic Performance in a Win Over the Heat

Verno and KOC also quickly check in on the top NBA draft prospects and guys to watch with conference tournaments beginning

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC start with the highly anticipated matchup between the Nuggets and Celtics, which saw the Nuggets sweep the season series. They discussed what this matchup could look like in the Finals, how to guard Denver, and more. Then, they discuss some of the other close games from Thursday night, including Luka getting another 35-point triple-double (18:30), Anthony Edwards exploding for 44 points and a game-saving block (21:27), and the Bulls upsetting the Warriors (40:29). Then, they quickly check in on the top draft prospects and guys to watch with conference tournaments beginning and March Madness starting soon (45:20).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com_!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @‌ChrisVernonShow_ and @‌_KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Isaiah Blakely

